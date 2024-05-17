Ortega cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ortega held the right to decline his outright assignment and elect free agency, but he will instead remain within the White Sox organization and look to turn things around in the minors. The 33-year-old went 1-for-14 during his stint with the Sox, but he has slashed .241/.378/.431 with 14 RBI through 75 plate appearances with Charlotte.