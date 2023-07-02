The White Sox transferred Gonzalez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Though Gonzalez was officially diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation upon landing on the 10-day IL on June 19, he'll wind up missing at least two months -- well beyond the timeline typically associated with the injury. With Gonzalez on the shelf until at least the second half of August, Zach Remillard may have some staying power on the White Sox's 26-man active roster as a utility infielder.