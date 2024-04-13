Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left wrist sprain, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Fortunately Gonzalez avoided a fracture, but he'll still be out until at least April 21 due to the injury. Cooper Criswell, who is starting Saturday's game against the Angels, was recalled in a corresponding move. The Red Sox may have to slide Ceddanne Rafaela to second base against lefties and Pablo Reyes to shortstop, unless they are willing to play David Hamilton against same-handed pitchers.