The Red Sox are expected to reinstate Gonzalez (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Gonzalez has been on the injured list since April 13 due to a left wrist sprain, and he's gone 4-for-11 with three RBI since beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Once activated, the 27-year-old infielder will presumably move into a reserve role behind Vaughn Grissom and Ceddanne Rafaela.
