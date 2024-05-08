The Red Sox are expected to reinstate Gonzalez (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez has been on the injured list since April 13 due to a left wrist sprain, and he's gone 4-for-11 with three RBI since beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Once activated, the 27-year-old infielder will presumably move into a reserve role behind Vaughn Grissom and Ceddanne Rafaela.