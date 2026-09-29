Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday that Gonzalez is still recovering from a hyperextended elbow injury suffered at Triple-A Worcester but is "very much in play" for the ALDS roster if Boston advances, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez slashed just .185/.264/.308 in 19 games for the Red Sox this season and spent the final two months of the year at Worcester. However, the 30-year-old had a .978 OPS versus lefties in 2025, so he could be a useful reserve for the Red Sox in subsequent rounds if he can get healthy.