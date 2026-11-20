Gonzalez (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $1.65 million contract with the Red Sox to avoid arbitration Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 30-year-old wasn't a sure bet to be tendered a contract for 2027 after posting a .572 OPS in 19 games for Boston this year, but he'll retain his roster spot by taking a marginal raise on his $1.6 million salary from 2026. Gonzalez fared much better in 2025 with an .826 OPS in 96 regular-season games, which was driven by a .331 average versus left-handed pitching. He could fill a short-side platoon role next season if he can rediscover that form. Gonzalez dealt with a hyperextended left elbow late in the season but was being considered for Boston's playoff roster, so he should enter spring training in good health.