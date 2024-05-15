Gonzalez went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Gonzalez, who entered as a pinch runner for Dominic Smith in the 10th inning, stayed in the game to play first base, then delivered the game-winning run in the 12th with a single just inside the line in right field. The utility infielder has been a serviceable piece for manager Alex Cora, who has deployed him at shortstop and first base, positions where Boston's regulars suffered significant injuries. Gonzalez has hit safely in six of eight games, going 6-for-19 (.316) with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored.