Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Atlanta.

Gonzalez was activated off the injured list Wednesday and was in the starting lineup against left-hander Chris Sale. It was Gonzalez's first career start at first base. The versatile infielder is expected to see significant playing time against southpaws, and the Red Sox will see two lefties in the upcoming three-game set against Washington. Boston manager Alex Cora told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe that Gonzalez swings the bat well and feels he can lengthen the lineup from the seventh spot in the order. Nos. 7-9 in Boston's lineup were batting just .209 entering Wednesday's game.