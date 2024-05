Gonzalez (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After a slower-than-expected recovery from a left wrist sprain, Gonzalez will now begin the final step of his rehab process. The Red Sox haven't specified exactly how long they plan on keeping the 27-year-old infielder in the minors, but he shouldn't require too long of an assignment if everything goes smoothly.