The Red Sox activated Gonzalez (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Gonzalez missed nearly a month of action with a left wrist sprain but has been cleared to return after playing three rehab games. The utility player is starting at first base and batting seventh for Boston on Wednesday in Atlanta.
