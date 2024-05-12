Gonzalez is starting at shortstop and batting in the leadoff spot for Sunday's series finale against the Nationals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican, it's the first time this season and the fifth time in his career that Gonzalez has hit in the leadoff spot. Jarren Durran, who normally occupies the first spot in the batting order, is hitting eighth in the lineup against Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore. Gonzalez has appeared in five games for Boston this season, going 3-for-11 with one walk and two runs.