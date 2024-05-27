Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run triple in Monday's 11-3 loss to Baltimore.

The utility man has seen inconsistent playing time for Boston this season, garnering 36 plate appearances in 14 games played. The 27-year-old will continue to draw the occasional start, especially against lefties who he has batted .316 against this season. After Monday's performance, Gonzalez is now batting .273 with zero home runs, five RBI and two runs scored.