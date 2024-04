An MRI on Gonzalez's left wrist came back negative, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez felt pain while taking swings Wednesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious setback. The Red Sox still figure to shut him down for a bit to let the wrist calm down. Gonzalez had been hoping for a return from the injured list when his 10 days are up, but that's unlikely now.