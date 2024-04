Gonzalez (wrist) felt pain while taking swings Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old appeared to be progressing well after being placed on the injured list over the weekend with a wrist sprain, but his immediate outlook is hazy after the setback. Gonzalez will be eligible to return from the injured list Sunday, but he now seems likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum.