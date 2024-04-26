Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Gonzalez (wrist) isn't progressing as hoped and isn't considered close to a return from the 10-day injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez was placed on the IL on April 13 with a left wrist sprain, and after an MRI administered a few days later revealed no structural damage, the expectation was that the infielder would be ready rejoin the Red Sox after a minimum-length stay on the shelf. However, with Gonzalez still experiencing stiffness in his wrist and having yet to resume baseball activities, he looks poised to remain out until at least May.