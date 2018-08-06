LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

LaMarre will rejoin the big club in order to provide additional outfield depth with Leury Garcia (hamstring) landing on the disabled list. The 29-year-old owns a combined .262/.316/.308 across 45 games with the Twins and White Sox this season. He'll be a candidate to pick up starts in the outfield while Garcia is sidelined.

