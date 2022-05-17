site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not starting Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Anderson is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson went 0-for-4 with a run and a strikeout during the matinee and will take a seat for Game 2 of the twin bill. Leury Garcia will shift to shortstop while Josh Harrison starts at the keystone.
