Anderson is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson went 0-for-4 with a run and a strikeout during the matinee and will take a seat for Game 2 of the twin bill. Leury Garcia will shift to shortstop while Josh Harrison starts at the keystone.

