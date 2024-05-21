Anderson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Anderson will be available for Tuesday's game against the Brewers after missing exactly 10 days with back soreness. In two rehab starts, Anderson went 4-for-9 with a two-run home run and four additional runs scored, possibly a sign of encouragement for fantasy managers after Anderson started the MLB season batting .197 with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate.