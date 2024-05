The Marlins placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 11, with lower-back tightness.

Anderson had missed the previous two games with the injury and evidently didn't show enough progress to avoid a stint on the IL. Because the move is backdated, he will be eligible to return in just over a week. However, it's unclear at this time whether he'll be ready by then. Vidal Brujan should continue to handle shortstop while Anderson is shelved.