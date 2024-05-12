site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Tim Anderson: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Anderson (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
He'll be on the bench for a second straight game and remains day-to-day with lower-back tightness. Vidal Brujan will move over from second base to replace Anderson at shortstop.
