The Marlins will activate Anderson (back) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Brewers, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

Anderson will have missed just the minimum 10 days while dealing with lower-back tightness. He played in two rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville, going 4-for-9 with a home run. Anderson has shown no signs of figuring things out at the plate with the Marlins, however, as he will return to a woeful .197/.234/.221 batting line with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate.