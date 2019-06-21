Hicks is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Astros due to right shoulder inflammation, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks sat out Thursday's game due to the issue but doesn't plan to go on the injured list since an MRI just revealed some inflammation. He also received a cortisone shot and expects to rejoin the lineup Saturday. The 29-year-old has apparently been battling the issue for a week and a half, which could help explain his 3-for-34 slump over his past nine games. Brett Gardner is starting in center field Friday while Cameron Maybin grabs the start in left.