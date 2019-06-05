Hicks is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Hicks has started the past four games for the Yankees, going 4-for-15 (.267) with a homer, four RBI and a 2:3 BB:K during those contests. In his absence, the Yankees will go with an outfield consisting of Cameron Maybin, Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier from left to right.

