Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Remaining with team for now
Hicks (back) is remaining in New York for now rather than heading to extended spring training as originally planned, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The decision appears to be a simple change of plans and isn't related to any setback. Hicks will remain with the team through its current homestand, which runs through Sunday, and could take batting practice Thursday.
