Warren (shoulder) threw live batting practice against hitters at the Yankees' alternate site Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Warren will presumably need to pitch in a few simulated games before he gets the chance to face hitters in a non-controlled setting, but he looks on track to avoid the injured list when the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens its season in May. The 33-year-old will likely need to impress in his initial appearances at Triple-A to warrant consideration for a call-up to the big club.