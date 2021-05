Warren tossed 1.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out three.

In the right-hander's first game appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2019, Warren picked up the win in relief and got three of his four outs by strikeout. The veteran appears to be over the shoulder issue that shut him down in spring training and will continue to try to work his way back to pitching in big-league contests.