Warren confirmed to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com Wednesday that he is retired from baseball.

Warren didn't make an appearance from the second half of 2019 through the end of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and a shoulder issue. He then spent all of 2021 in the minors and didn't pitch anywhere in 2022, so it's not a surprise to hear the 35-year-old is hanging up his cleats. Warren had a nice eight-year career spent mostly with the Yankees, posting a 3.53 ERA while being used predominantly as a reliever.