Manager Aaron Boone said prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox that Romine has been "banged up" since starting in Friday's series opener, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone noted that Romine's physical issue was a factor in the Yankees going with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate Saturday and Sunday. It doesn't sound like Romine's injury is a major concern, so after a pair of rest days and a team off day Monday, he should be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener with the Red Sox.