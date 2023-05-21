Rortvedt went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a 10-inning win against the Reds on Saturday.

A series of injuries stalled Rortvedt from playing after New York acquired him in a trade with Minnesota last March, but he was finally able to make his first appearance as a Yankee on Saturday. The backstop's team debut was a success, as he doubled and scored in his first at-bat and crossed the plate again after singling in his second trip to the plate. Rortvedt will get a chance to make an impression while Jose Trevino (hamstring) is on the IL, and he could feasibly remain on the roster upon Trevino's return if he plays well over that period.