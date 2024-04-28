Rortvedt went 3-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Rortvedt has had a relatively even share of playing time behind the plate as compared to Rene Pinto, but Rortvedt has started three of the Rays' last four games. He had a big performance Saturday and narrowly missed his first home run of the season, which was originally ruled to have cleared the fence only to be overturned on replay. Rortvedt has benefitted from a .548 BABIP to inflate his batting average early on, though he does have a 10.2 percent walk rate across 225 career big-league plate appearances, giving him a boost in on-base leagues.