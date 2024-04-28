Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Rortvedt looks to have secured the large side of a platoon at catcher with the righty-hitting Rene Pinto, but Rortvedt will give way to Pinto against White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde as Tampa Bay wraps up its series in Chicago. Rortvedt's absence from the lineup is likely just for maintenance purposes in the day game, as he caught all 10 innings of Saturday's 8-7 loss while going 3-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and two runs.