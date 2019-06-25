Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Gregorius is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

Over his last 11 games, Gregorius has five two-hit games and six hitless games, so it has been feast or famine of late. Gleyber Torres is starting at shortstop while DJ LeMahieu starts at second and Gio Urshela starts at the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories