Gregorius signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports.

Gregorius signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna of the Mexican League on May 2 and has since recorded a 1.208 OPS with 11 homers. He will serve as an organizational depth piece in Triple-A Tacoma, but the 33-year-old shortstop could work his way onto the Mariners' bench if he continues to hit the cover off the ball. Gregorius slashed .210/.263/.304 through 232 plate appearances with the Phillies last season.