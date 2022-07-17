Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in Saturday's 10-0 rout of the Phillies.

Gregorius made an out in each of his first two at-bats, then saw Alex Bohm intentionally walked ahead of him with two outs and two on in the sixth inning. Gregorius made Miami pay for that decision, lining a single to center field that plated two runs. He then doled out some extra revenge in the eighth, swatting a two-run homer to extend Philadelphia's already substantial lead. The long ball was the first of the season for Gregorius in his 188th plate appearance. He came into the campaign having knocked double-digit homers in six straight seasons, topping out at 27 with the Yankees in 2018.