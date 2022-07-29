Gregorius isn't starting Friday against the Pirates.
Gregorius has started mainly against right-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a day off with southpaw Jose Quintana starting for the Pirates on Friday. Johan Camargo is taking over at shortstop and batting ninth.
