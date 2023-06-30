Gregorius will hit third and play second base for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Paul Braverman of the Tacoma Rainiers reports.

Gregorius signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract in the early portion of June, but his arrival was delayed by issues with his visa. The veteran infielder could join Seattle at some point this summer if he plays well in the Pacific Coast League, but he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster in order to do so.