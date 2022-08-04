The Phillies released Gregorius on Thursday.

With Philadelphia bringing second baseman Jean Segura (finger) back from the 60-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, Gregorius was in line to lose his role as the everyday shortstop to rookie Bryson Stott, who had been filling in at the keystone during Segura's absence. Stott has been inconsistent as a hitter this season, but he's still been a more productive option of late than Gregorius, who slashed .181/.234/.284 in 167 plate appearances since being activated from the IL on June 5. The 32-year-old still has some value as a defender, though he would have had limited utility off the Philadelphia bench as a left-handed hitter who wouldn't have been a platoon option. Gregorius should get a shot with another organization, but his days as an everyday starter at shortstop for anything more than a short-term basis may be over.