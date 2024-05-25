The Yankees transferred LeMahieu (foot) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

LeMahieu's move to the 60-day IL has no impact on his expected return date of May 28. It will, however, free up a 40-man roster spot for Kevin Smith to temporarily fill in for the injured Jon Berti (calf). LeMahieu will operate as New York's primary third baseman once he returns from the injured list, though he figures to receive more off days initially as he eases his way back from a non-displaced fracture of his right foot.