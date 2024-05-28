The Yankees reinstated LeMahieu (foot) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

A fracture of LeMahieu's right foot has kept him on the injured list all season, but he will return to make his season debut Tuesday while starting at third base and batting ninth. The 35-year-old veteran will act as New York's primary third baseman going forward, though he's expected to receive a handful of off days initially as the Yankees attempt to ease him back into action.