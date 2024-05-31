Share Video

Link copied!

LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

After being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, LeMahieu played in all three games against the Angels, going 2-for-9 with three runs and three walks. He'll begin Friday's contest in the dugout, and Oswaldo Cabrera will start at third base and bat eighth against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks.

More News