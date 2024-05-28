Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that LeMahieu (foot) will start at third base and bat ninth Tuesday versus the Angels in his season debut.

LeMahieu had appeared in line for leadoff duties with the Yankees before suffering a non-displaced fracture of his right foot shortly before Opening Day. However, Anthony Volpe looks to have a tight grip on the leadoff job now, pushing LeMahieu to the bottom of the batting order for the time being. LeMahieu is slated to be the team's primary third baseman, although he will be given extra off days initially as the Yankees ease him back into action.