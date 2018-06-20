Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

Torres has struggled a bit in June with a .211 average and .718 OPS while striking out 19 times in 57 at-bats entering Tuesday, but still blasted a 447-foot home run to left field during the eighth inning. The 21-year-old still has a .291/.346/.566 slash line through 175 at-bats in his rookie year.

