Torres went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in New York's win over Toronto on Saturday. He also walked and stole a base.

Torres extended New York's lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second and later swiped a bag before scoring on a single from Juan Soto in the sixth. The second baseman also added a double late and has now hit safely in three straight. After batting just .133 through four games in March, Torres is now batting .300 in April with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.