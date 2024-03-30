X-rays on Torres' right thumb came back negative Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres took a pitch off his right thumb in the top of the seventh inning of Friday's contest and initially remained in the game to run around the bases. However, he requested to be removed during the bottom of the seventh due to concerns over his ability to throw the ball. It seems the 27-year-old second baseman was able to escape without any serious damage to his thumb, but he may still sit out a game or two to recover.