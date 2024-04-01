Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus the Astros.

Torres used his legs to help generate the game-winning run, following a two-out, ninth-inning single with a swipe of second base before sprinting home on a Juan Soto single to left field. The theft was Torres' first of the campaign as he seeks to reach double-digit steals for the third straight year. The second baseman is off to a slow start to the campaign otherwise, however, slashing just .133/.316/.133 without an extra-base hit through 19 plate appearances.