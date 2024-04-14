Torres went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over Cleveland in game two of the doubleheader. He also drew a walk.

Torres came around to score New York's third run of the game on an Anthony Volpe single after drawing a walk and then stealing second to open the fourth inning. The second baseman would then come around to score a second time in the fifth, marking just the second time this season in which he's scored two runs in a game. Torres has now hit safely in back-to-back contests, though he's still batting just .222 in April with two RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored.