Torres will start at second base and lead off Saturday against the Astros.

A pitch off his right thumb forced Torres from Friday's game, but X-rays were negative and it appears the second baseman won't even miss a start as a result of the injury. Torres, who is 0-for-7 with a walk and a run scored through two games this season, appears set to handle primary leadoff duties in the absence of DJ LeMahieu (foot), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.