Torres went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles.

Torres led off the sixth inning with a 418-foot shot to center field off Keegan Akin, cutting the Yankees' deficit to 7-2. While it didn't ultimately impact the final score, the home run was certainly a weight off of Torres' shoulders -- he'd gone 32 games without a long ball to start the campaign, a homerless streak of 53 regular-season games if you go back to Torres' last home run Sept. 7. The 27-year-old second baseman is now slashing a disappointing .218/.295/.274 to open the year with 15 runs scored, seven RBI and three stolen bases.