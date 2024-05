Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

After enduring a 5-for-36 (.138) slump from Apr. 29 to May 11, Torres has gone 6-for-16 (.375) and has scored four runs during his last four games. On Thursday, he clubbed a pair of doubles off Joe Ryan to bring his season total to six through 187 plate appearances.