Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-6 win over Tampa Bay.

Torres came into the contest batting .156 through 10 games in May and failed to reach base in his first three plate appearances Sunday. However, he came up big in the eighth inning, smashing a three-run shot to increase the Yankees' lead to 9-5. The long ball was just his second of the season, which is a pretty significant drop-off after he went deep 25 times in 158 contests last year.